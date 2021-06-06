In a London refugee choir, a Kurdish singer discovers “emotional family.”

A Kurdish folk singer who was forced to escape his homeland as a teenager says he has discovered his “emotional family” in a London choir made up of fellow refugees 40 years later.

The Citizens of the World Choir, based in Greenwich, south-east of the city, is made up of 50 people from 30 different countries.

Nawroz Oramari, a singer who was forced to flee Iraqi Kurdistan in the late 1970s after being accused of performing songs critical of Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship, is one of them.

Mr. Oramari and his father were detained, and he was compelled to make a promise that he would never sing again or face the death penalty.

Faced with that threat and Iraq’s ongoing persecution of Kurds, he left his family at the age of 17 and fled the country.

After nine years in several Middle Eastern nations, including a stint in Turkey where he was imprisoned and tortured for his role in the Kurdish resistance, he eventually found his way to the United Kingdom, where he entered using a fake passport before seeking asylum.

The 59-year-old is now a British citizen, and he enjoys singing in his mother tongue with his fellow choir members once more.

He told the PA news agency, “I remember my mother used to sing us lullabies, therefore the choir is like my mother.”

When the group — a third of whom are critical workers – faced the difficulty of lockdown, they adapted by filming themselves singing over Zoom and WhatsApp.

These recordings were used to create their new EP, Symphony Of Voices, which will be released on June 18 as part of Refugee Week on Bandcamp.

As a response to the UK’s hostile environment policy and the destruction and liquidation of the Calais Jungle camp, composer Tom Donald created the ensemble in early 2017 with Lib Dem peer Lord Roger Roberts of Llandudno and musical director Becky Dell.

Mr Donald explained that the choir’s mission used to be “tear down boundaries,” but that events this year had modified it to “make the impossible possible.”

