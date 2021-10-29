In a locked basement, a man lures a 9-year-old with a pet dog, strangles her, and sexually assaults her.

A 42-year-old Indiana man admitted that he used his pet dog to lure a 9-year-old girl to his apartment, where he choked and sexually raped her while she was imprisoned in his basement.

According to WTHR, Lafayette resident James Brian Chadwell II pled guilty to all charges against him, including attempted murder, two counts of child molestation, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, battery with serious bodily damage, and strangling.

The unidentified victim was rescued at Chadwell’s home in the 700 block of Park Avenue, about a one-minute walk from the child’s home, after she went missing on April 19, 2021.

Chadwell made statements about seeing the girl after she was reported missing, according to a witness. Chadwell originally told police that the girl had come to his flat but had already departed when they contacted him. Police investigated his flat and discovered the victim inside a locked basement, naked and bruised from a dog bite.

Prosecutors told the court that the police bodycam footage of the rescue was “so gruesome” that “most people who witnessed it have sought mental health care.”

Chadwell attempted to choke the youngster before sexually assaulting her, according to the inquiry. When the child tried to fight back, he punched her in the head many times and choked her until she blacked out. When the victim regained consciousness, she said she found herself with most of her clothes removed. Chadwell then dragged her downstairs and forced her to do sexual activities on him. According to Law & Crime, he allegedly threatened to kill the child if she tried to scream or tell anybody about it.

“What this means today to the mother and her family, as I told her, is that they can go home and tell the child involved in this case that she can rest tonight, knowing she’s secure,” prosecutor Patrick Harrington said.

Chadwell is facing a sentence of 160 years in jail. “This man will never be able to get out of prison or harm her again,” Harrington continued.

Since his arrest in April, Chadwell has been incarcerated. On Dec. 16, he is set to be sentenced.