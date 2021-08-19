In a livestream, Floyd Ray Roseberry, a suspect in a Capitol bomb threat, tells Biden, “It’s on You, Joe.”

Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina has been identified as the suspect in the ongoing Capitol bomb threat investigation, CBS News verified on Thursday.

NEW: Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina, has been identified as the man in a truck near the US Capitol who claims to carry a bomb. In a Facebook broadcast, he asserts that “the revolution is on” and demands that President Biden quit.

19 August 2021 — Ben Tracy (@benstracy)

The US Capitol was put on lockdown earlier today, and the surrounding neighborhoods were evacuated, while authorities investigated a “suspect car.”

The Supreme Court, the James Madison Memorial Building and the Thomas Jefferson Building, both part of the Library of Congress, as well as the Cannon House Office Building, were all evacuated.

Despite the fact that Congress is presently on recess, some personnel were seen in various offices throughout Capitol Hill on Thursday.

The Capitol Police warned visitors to stay away from the area and claimed on Twitter that a suspect had parked his car near the Library of Congress, adding that they are currently looking into the issue.

“We’re still looking into it. We are closely watching the situation and will update this account as soon as we have anything to share,” the account tweeted.

Roseberry stated he had bombs that would blow up the region in a live broadcast video that Facebook erased. He also wants Joe Biden, the vice president, to resign.

This is a work in progress. Stay tuned for further information.