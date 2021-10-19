In a limited edition advent calendar, a rare 50p coin worth £1000 was published.

The Royal Mint has designed a limited-edition advent calendar based on The Snowman for Christmas.

However, a gold coin is buried behind door 24 in one calendar.

The advent calendar costs £30, but with the gold proof 50p included, it’s worth almost £1000.

Only 1,500 calendars with the renowned holiday figure The Snowman are available.

Each advent calendar has 23 chocolates and an uncirculated coloured 50p hidden behind door 24 – but only one will hold the prized gold coin.

The new The Snowman design for 2021 is featured on the coin, which depicts James drawing the first smile on the snowman, bringing the snowman’s character to life.

The Royal Mint’s Director of Commemorative Coin, Clare Maclennan, said: “For many families throughout the UK, Raymond Briggs’ legendary characters are a Christmas tradition, and we are thrilled to continue The Snowman and James’ adventures this year.

“We wanted to make one of our clients smile this Christmas with a surprise gift of gold buried within one of our advent calendars, inspired by Robin Shaw’s lovely design.

“The calendars are beautifully made and presented, with a spectacular uncirculated coloured 50p hidden behind door 24; they’re the ideal way to countdown to Christmas this year.”

The Snowman 2021 commemorative collection also contains a limited-edition print, Minty® piggybank, coin, and book set, as well as Brilliant Uncirculated, Brilliant Uncirculated Colour, Silver Proof, Gold Proof, and a limited-edition print, Minty® piggybank, coin, and book set.