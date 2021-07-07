In a libel case, Rebekah Vardy claims a partial victory over Coleen Rooney.

A High Court judge has thrown out parts of Coleen Rooney’s defense in her libel case against Rebekah Vardy.

This includes Mrs Rooney’s, 35, accusation that Mrs Vardy, 39, engaged in “publicity-seeking behavior” while sitting in someone else’s seat behind her at the 2016 Euros.

Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of releasing “fake information” about her personal life during a months-long “sting operation” that earned her the moniker “Wagatha Christie.”

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, disputes the allegations and has filed a libel suit against Mrs Rooney.

Mrs Vardy’s attorneys urged the High Court to throw out elements of Mrs Rooney’s defense because they were “irrelevant or peripheral” to the case at a hearing in June.

Mrs Vardy’s tight affiliation with The S*n was alleged, as was her alleged but denied authorship of “The Secret Wag” column.

Mrs Justice Steyn threw out elements of Mrs Rooney’s defense but preserved some aspects that Mrs Vardy had asked to strike out in a decision handed down on Wednesday.

Mrs Rooney claimed that her fellow footballer’s wife engaged in “publicity-seeking behavior” while sitting behind her in someone else’s seat at the 2016 Euros, but the judge dismissed her allegation.

Even if the accusation was true, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that it would not help Mrs Rooney’s case.

“A person seeking media publicity of their personal presence at a football event does not make them more likely to reveal private information about another person to the press,” she said.

The judge dismissed the argument, saying that continuing with it would be a waste of time and money.

Mrs Justice Steyn also claimed that Mrs Vardy was leaking information about the libel action to The S*n.

She stated, ” “While this is an allegation of leaking confidential material to The S*n, it is not the same as what was claimed in the post.

“Notably, the defendant has pleaded it in support of the position that the claimant and The S*n have a close relationship. The summary comes to a close.