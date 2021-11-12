In a lawsuit to protect rare whales, environmentalists are battling the Biden administration.

A coalition of environmentalists is pursuing a lawsuit against the US government in the hopes of enacting stricter regulations to protect the rare North Atlantic right whale from ship collisions.

Ship hits and entanglement with fishing gear pose a threat to these whales. According to the Associated Press, a group of scientists estimated that there were 366 North Atlantic right whales in 2019. In 2020, the population was reduced to 336. According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, the species has been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 1970.

Petitioners want the National Marine Fisheries Service to widen the regions and periods when a speed limit is in effect to protect whales. They also demanded that the government impose mandatory speed limits that would apply to both large and small vessels.

The government of President Joe Biden has fought the lawsuit and attempted to get it dismissed. According to court records, the request was refused on Wednesday by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. The court found that the government “cannot evade its commitment” to evaluate the environmentalists’ requests, according to court records.

While the case offers an opportunity to protect whales, Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director of the North American office of Whale and Dolphin Conservation, one of the petitioning environmental groups, believes it might also make shipping waters safer.

That is especially essential, according to Asmutis-Silvia, because right whales have been observed outside of their usual migratory patterns in recent years, which could catch boaters off guard.

“It appears to me that both the vessels and the right whales are in danger. They’re difficult to spot, and they’re in newer habitats where people aren’t as familiar with them “According to Asmutis-Silvia.

A representative for the fisheries agency declined to comment because the litigation is still underway.

Because of the possible economic impact of saving right whales on shipping and commercial fishing, right whale conservation has become a contentious topic in recent years. The lobster industry in Maine is coping with a slew of new regulations aimed at saving the whales.

A Maine lobster fishing organization, on the other hand, received judicial relief in October to try to prevent the closing of fishing grounds off the coast of the state.