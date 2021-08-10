In a lawsuit filed in the United States, Prince Andrew is accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre stated that it was “past time for him to be held accountable” for allegedly sexually assaulting her as a teenager.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyers filed the civil suit in federal court in New York, demanding unspecified damages, claiming she was “given out for sexual purposes” by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, even while she was still a child under US law, according to court filings.

Andrew is named as the only defendant in the 15-page suit, brought under New York state’s Child Victims Act, though Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell are mentioned frequently throughout. Andrew is named as the only defendant in the 15-page suit, brought under New York state’s Child Victims Act.

“In this country, no one, whether president or prince, is above the law, and no one, no matter how powerless or defenseless, may be denied the protection of the law,” Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit stated.

“Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew used his wealth, power, position, and connections to abuse a scared, helpless kid who had no one to protect her. Ms Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts, was allegedly sexually abused by the Queen’s second son while under the age of 18 at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London, Epstein’s New York mansion, and other locations, including Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, according to the documents.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in federal court in Manhattan, where she will stand trial in November, while Epstein committed suicide in a federal jail in the borough in August 2019, a month after being arrested on the accusations.

According to the documents, Ms Giuffre was “compelled to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another, as well as other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority.”

According to the records, the duke participated in sexual actions without Ms Giuffre's consent.