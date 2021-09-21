In a lawsuit brought by a lawyer who served time in prison, Texas’ abortion law is put to the test for the first time.

A convicted felon seeking at least $10,000 has filed a lawsuit against a Texas doctor who just admitted to performing an abortion in violation of the state’s new stringent statute.

Dr. Alan Braid revealed in a Saturday Washington Post opinion piece that he broke the law earlier this month by executing an abortion on a lady during her first trimester of pregnancy, but after the roughly six-week period allowed by Texas law.

Oscar Stilley, a disbarred Arkansas lawyer, filed a lawsuit against Braid on Monday. Any party can sue doctors who perform illegal abortions for a minimum of $10,000 under the legislation.

Since the opinion article was published, Stilley’s lawsuit was the first legal challenge to Braid. Stilley told The Washington Post that he is not personally opposed to abortion, but that he wants the money and that his lawsuit is an opportunity to see if the legislation is “garbage.”

Stilley claimed in his legal case that he is “kind, compassionate, and helpful to bastards, but ideologically opposed to forcing any woman to produce another bastard against her choice.”

Stilley is seeking $100,000 in total, while his complaint states that he expects to earn “no less than the statutory minimum of $10,000.” In 2010, he was found guilty of tax fraud and is now serving a 15-year term under house arrest after being freed from prison due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Texas law essentially prohibits most abortions in the state since it makes the surgery illegal as soon as a fetal heartbeat is found, which normally happens around six weeks, when many women are unaware they are pregnant.

In circumstances of rape or incest, there are no exceptions. The contentious law took effect on September 1 after the United States Supreme Court declined to temporarily halt it in the face of various and ongoing legal challenges.

Braid was the first doctor to admit that he had broken the law.

Operation Rescue, an anti-abortion group, petitioned the Texas Medical Board on Monday to remove Braid’s license to practice medicine because of the admission. A Chicago man filed a second complaint shortly after Stilley’s, asking the court to pronounce him innocent. This is a condensed version of the information.