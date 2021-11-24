In a landmark trial in Ohio, a jury found that CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies were responsible for the opioid crisis.

In federal court on Tuesday, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies were found liable for contributing to an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties.

The counties of Lake and Trumbell have accused the three largest pharmacy chains of selling and dispensing large amounts of highly addictive prescription pain medicines like oxycodone and hydrocodone.

In the United States District Court in Cleveland, the jury deliberated for six days. Judge Dan Polster will determine how much the firms should pay the counties, who are asking upwards of $1 billion in compensation.

The three businesses are anticipated to file an appeal.

The decision is expected to set the tone for future cases against pharmacies in other towns and counties across the United States.

This is the first time that pharmacists have been forced to defend themselves against the distribution of opioids.

“Pharmacies are required by law to be diligent in their medicine distribution. “This case should serve as a warning that failure will not be tolerated,” said Mark Lanier, a county attorney.

“The jury rang a bell that should be heard throughout America’s pharmacy,” Lanier said.

According to a 2018 report by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Ohio ranks fourth in the nation for opioid-related overdose deaths. Between 2012 and 2016, Lake Trumbell County distributed almost 80 million prescriptions for pain relievers, or around 400 per citizen. During the same time period, Lake County delivered 61 million pills.

Lanier holds pharmacies responsible for failing to hire or train enough pharmacists and technicians to detect fraudulent prescriptions.

In a statement, the plaintiffs’ executive committee said, “For decades, pharmacy chains have watched as the medications flowing out of their doors inflict injury and failed to take action as required by law.”

“Instead, these corporations retaliated by expanding their operations, flooding neighborhoods with pills, and aiding the flow of opioids into a black market.” “Today’s decision against Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS is long overdue retribution for their role in causing a public nuisance.” An attorney for Walgreens, Kaspar Stoffelmayr, criticized pharmaceutical companies and doctors for the high number of medicines prescribed. “Pharmaceutical companies duped doctors into prescribing substantially too many medicines,” claimed Soffelmayr.

“We strongly disagree with the decision,” a representative for CVS told NPR in a statement. “Pharmacists fill legal prescriptions issued by DEA-licensed doctors who prescribe legal, FDA-approved medications to help actual people in need,” says the statement.