In a Kentucky tornado, 11 people died on the same street, including seven children.

11 individuals from a single street died in one Kentucky community hit hard by the terrible storms that raced across the midwest late last week, including seven children. Neighbors in the Bowling Green area who survived the terrible tornado are still trying to come to terms with the loss and pain they endured during and after the storm.

Melinda Allen-Ray said she hasn’t been able to sleep since the blasting of tornado warnings woke her up early Saturday. As her house was being torn apart, she was able to transfer her grandchildren into the bathroom, but after minutes of damage, quiet descended.

When she went outside, she heard screams from her neighbors. She stated she cried all weekend and is now jolted awake by hearing the screaming in her sleep.

“I was traumatized when I heard them. Every night before I go to sleep, and every night after I wake up, I think about it “she stated “All I can think of now is all those babies.” The 11 people who died on one street were part of a wider group of 14 people who died within a few blocks. Two of the seven children that perished were babies.

While the Bowling Green Police Department generally advises individuals to seek refuge in a bathtub and cover themselves with a mattress, Ronnie Ward said it wouldn’t have mattered in this case. Some homes were ripped apart so badly by the tornado that the soil beneath the flooring was exposed.

During the storm, entire families were slain, and others lost a great number of loved ones.

“It’s difficult to imagine—you go to bed one night and your entire family is gone the next,” Ward added.

At least 74 Kentuckians were reported dead as a result of the tornadoes, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

Allen-is Ray’s a varied community of families from all over the world, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Myanmar, and Nigeria, many of whom have fled conflict. For some, this new destruction brings back memories of the terrible days when they abandoned their homelands, fleeing bombings and losing entire families.

"We came from conflict; this reminds us, it touches the memories of that, where we've been and how we got here," Ganimete Ademi, a 46-year-old grandmother who escaped Kosovo during the war in 1999, said.