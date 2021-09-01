In a Kentucky sting operation, 21 human trafficking victims were rescued, including two minors.

Twenty-one human trafficking victims, including two juveniles, were rescued by Kentucky law enforcement during a sting operation that also resulted in the arrest of 46 persons, according to state officials.

Human trafficking is still a problem in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. Undercover sting operations have been used by law enforcement to carry out both rescues and arrests.

Undercover operations, according to Burnett, include investigators setting up encounters with potential victims in order to rescue them or appearing as victims in order to apprehend traffickers or clients.

At a press conference at the statehouse, Burnett stated, “Kentucky law enforcement has delivered a message to those involved in human trafficking that we will not accept it and that we will be vigilant in locating those who prey upon our most vulnerable, especially our children.”

Gov. Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and Burnett all praised the crackdown’s results. They emphasized the role of various groups in providing support services aimed at assisting victims in resuming their lives.

As part of the 12-state campaign to combat human trafficking, Kentucky law enforcement made the most arrests and rescued the most victims last week, according to Beshear. Northern Kentucky, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, and McCracken County all had simultaneous operations, according to the governor.

Human trafficking, according to Beshear, is “one of the darkest atrocities imaginable,” and the state will not “back down” until “all victims are given a voice and the culprits are held accountable.”

The sting was carried out by Kentucky State Police in collaboration with a number of local law enforcement organizations, according to Burnett. The findings will allow rescued victims to “start their lives afresh,” he said.

The Human Trafficking Task Force’s leader, Detective Rugina Lunce, emphasized the operation’s “victim-centered” strategy. Medical treatment, food, and accommodation are among the services available.

“These instances have so much more to them,” Lunce added. “It is critical to make arrests and eradicate human trafficking,” says the author. But for many, it is the ability to leave deplorable circumstances in exchange for a fresh start that we must provide.”

During his time as attorney general, Beshear, a Democrat, prioritized the fight against human trafficking. Cameron, a Republican, has maintained his position. This is a condensed version of the information.