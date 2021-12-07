In a jump to the tarmac, a flyer was charged; his family claims he thought someone was trying to kill him.

According to authorities, a guy was arrested on Saturday morning in Phoenix, Arizona, after jumping out of an airplane’s galley door onto the tarmac as the plane was taxiing to a gate. His family believes he may have been suffering from mental illness.

Daniel Ramirez, 30, was charged with two counts of trespassing after allegedly jumping off of a jet as it landed at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport through the back door. On Saturday morning, a Southwest Airlines flight arrived from Colorado Springs.

Ramirez made his way to a local fire station after jumping out and locked himself inside, according to authorities. Following the event, the flight’s captain came to a halt and contacted air traffic control. Once authorities came, all of the remaining passengers were able to get to their gates.

“After a few minutes, firefighters were able to get the adult male to unlock the door,” Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller told Fox 11. “He was then assessed, treated, and transported to a local hospital for a lower extremities injury.”

On Saturday, members of Ramirez’s family spoke with ABC 15 and stated he had informed them he was afraid for his life. He had been working as a tiling contractor in Colorado Springs, but flew home early because he felt he was being pursued and may be killed.

Theresa Padilla, Ramirez’s mother, who video-called with him prior to the flight, stated, “I don’t want him to be seen as some oh… as crazy guy that jumped off of the plane.” “You’re aware. He was fleeing and hiding because he believed he was being pursued.” Ramirez’s video conversation apparently lasted many hours, stopping only when he needed to board the plane.

“We were on the phone with him for seven hours,” said Emily Luevano, Emily’s sister-in-law. “Someone is going to get me, he was paranoid. Someone is going to assassinate me.” Padilla said, “I told him, I told him… we’re not going to leave you alone.” “We aren’t going to abandon you.” The family has told the Phoenix Police Department that they feel Ramirez is mentally ill and that they want him to get a mental evaluation before the case proceeds forward. This is a condensed version of the information.