In a jealous rage, a boyfriend allegedly beats his girlfriend to death and hides her body in his home.

In a jealous rage, a 24-year-old guy from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania allegedly beat his girlfriend to death and hid her body in his home for more than 10 hours before using a ride-hailing service to transport her body to a neighboring hospital.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Nicholas Forman, of Perkiomen Township, was charged with first- and third-degree murder in the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Sabrina Harooni, in February 2020.

According to authorities, Forman killed the Gilbertsville resident after an altercation about her former partner.

Prosecutors say the fatal beating occurred after a night out in Oaks watching Super Bowl LIV at a pub. The following morning, Forman loaded Harooni’s body into an Uber and drove her to Pottstown Memorial Medical Center, where she arrived cold to the touch, without a pulse, and with apparent head and neck injuries, according to hospital workers.

According to court documents, Harooni died of “asphyxia, strangulation, and various blunt force injuries” as a result of an autopsy.

According to Forman, Harooni was assaulted by a group of women who had followed them home from the pub, which he reported the nurses who treated her. Witnesses said he claimed Harooni was badly hurt in the fight but that she seemed well until the next morning when he rushed her to the hospital.

According to Assistant District Attorney Erika Wevodau, surveillance footage from the bar disproved Forman’s story.

The prosecution stated, “His story doesn’t make sense because it didn’t happen that way.” “Those girls don’t exist, and they aren’t the ones who beat Sabrina Harooni to death.”

In a video recording of Harooni’s body obtained on Forman’s cellphone, a male voice thought to be Forman’s could be heard stating, “This is what dishonest liars get.” According to Wevodau, the film demonstrated “clearly what [Forman’s] aim was and how proud he was.”

Wevodau explained, “This case is not a ‘whodunit,’ just like so many domestic abuse cases aren’t.” She added, “[Forman] was the last person seen with [Harooni] alive.”

Although Michael John, Forman’s attorney, agreed with Wevodau that his client killed Harooni, he urged jurors not to convict him of first-degree murder because his acts were apparently not premeditated.

John explained, “The simple fact is that he didn’t want her to die.” “He did not want for her to die, but he was selfish and harsh in his treatment of her.”

