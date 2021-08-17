In a jail visitation video, a woman flashes her boobs and masturbates; she is arrested.

Last week, a 38-year-old Florida lady was arrested after flashing her breasts and masturbating while visiting her imprisoned lover.

According to court papers, Danielle Ferrero visited the Charlotte County Jail on Aug. 8 for an hour-long virtual visit with Cody Thomas, a 25-year-old inmate. In police papers, Thomas’ identity was removed, but the outlet established that he was the prisoner Ferrero visited.

According to a police investigation, Ferrero met with Thomas via an internet link between 3:30 p.m. and 4:27 p.m. that day while staying in the prison’s Video Visitation Building while Thomas remained elsewhere in the facility.

Despite the fact that she and Thomas had no physical contact, Ferrero allegedly “frequently chatted in a lewd manner speaking of sex, genital organs, and sexual activities,” according to the affidavit. According to police documents, she reportedly “often flaunted and stroked her breasts, covered, exhibiting the revealing attire that she was wearing, calling her outfit dirty.”

According to investigators, Ferrero “said how she moved herself and almost had an orgasm,” and Thomas “asked Ferrero to have one for her and she began to rock back and forth in her chair, appearing to have an orgasm.”

Ferrero is also accused of exposing her bare breasts to Thomas near the end of the virtual session, prompting officials to cancel the visitation.

According to the police report, Ferrero was detained on Aug. 11 and charged with exposure of sexual organs after she was caught on video showing her breasts and being naked in a public place.

Ferrero told an officer at her Punta Gorda condominium when she was notified of her accusations, “I cannot believe that showing [Thomas] my boobs would get me arrested,” according to papers. She was then allegedly taken without incident to the Charlotte County Jail.

Ferrero was freed on an unknown bail on Friday and was due in court on Sept. 1 for her arraignment.

Aside from the misdemeanor exposure allegation, Ferrero is also facing a probation violation charge for a shoplifting conviction last month. She was reportedly sentenced to three years of probation in a plea deal on July 21 for stealing FedEx parcels placed outside a Port Charlotte home.

At the time of the indecent encounter, Thomas was roughly a third of the way through a 30-day sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a legal license. He was caught in April when authorities discovered a needle in his possession. Brief News from Washington Newsday.