In a jail video released before of the Tristyn Bailey murder trial, Aiden Fucci claims that “demons killed my soul.”

Aiden Fucci, a 14-year-old Florida teen accused with the murder of his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, claimed in a weird video from within jail that he was fighting demons.

During a pre-trial court hearing on Wednesday, Fucci appeared confused and bewildered on a video stream from the Duval County jail.

The teen sits alone in a room in the footage acquired by News4Jax before taking up a phone and staring about aimlessly while rocking back and forth.

At one moment, Fucci is heard moaning, “I won’t let you demons take my soul.” “Please don’t let the demons take my soul away from me. He continues, “The devils are going to steal my soul away.”

He appeared unclear of where he was at another time in the live video, saying, “What’s going on?” What brings me here? All I want to do is chat to my parents. What exactly is going on? “What the hell is going on?”

Fucci tosses his hair back and mutters, “I know you demons killed my soul,” as he continues to rock back and forth in his chair.

According to reports, the 14-year-lawyer old’s submitted a quick trial waiver, and the case was rescheduled for October 28.

Dr. Justin D’Arienzo, a forensic psychologist who is not involved in the case, believes Fucci will be subjected to a mental competency evaluation. A judge has not ordered Fucci to undergo a mental competency evaluation, and investigators have not concluded that he has a mental illness.

“He appeared to be dazed and perplexed. It’s difficult to know if he’s fake mental illness or if something is seriously wrong with him, according to D’Arienzo. “Given the pattern of behavior today and everything else we know, it felt real to me.”

On Mother’s Day earlier this year, Fucci is accused of stabbing Bailey over 100 times.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Bailey was stabbed 114 times, with at least 35 of the wounds on the head and neck and 49 of the marks confirmed to be defensive wounds on the upper extremities.

Her body was discovered on May 9 in a wooded region of St. Johns, Florida, after she had gone missing earlier that day.

