In a Huyton street brawl, a teen alleges the putative murder victim delivered the first strike.

A juvenile claimed that a man who was tragically stabbed was the one who threw the initial punch in the brawl that resulted in his death.

Connor Dockerty “fronted” her group of pals earlier that night, according to the female, who said he “went for the males first.”

She told a jury that his actions were prompted by two youths approaching him and hearing someone ask, “Why are you on our turf?”

After more than 20 robberies from retail businesses, a suspect has been named.

On the night of April 19, Mr Dockerty was stabbed four times in Huyton.

The 23-year-old was allegedly attacked after a fight with one of the defendants’ fiancée, according to prosecutors.

Boy A, who was 14 at the time and is now 15, has admitted stabbing and killing Mr Dockerty but maintains he acted in self-defense, according to the verdict.

After learning that Mr Dockerty and his partner had argued, Boy B, then 15 but now 16, is accused of “instigating” the attack.

Both boys, who cannot be recognized due to their age, deny murdering each other.

The “catalyst” for the stabbing, according to Tania Griffiths, QC, was a “small verbal dispute” between Mr Dockerty and three girls on Kingsway.

The prosecutor told jurors last month that the girls crossed Liverpool Road and that Mr Dockerty, who was riding his bike, “barged through the gathering of females who were obstructing his way.”

“It’s suggested that he grabbed one of them [Boy B’s girlfriend] and shoved her into the road, or threatened to do so,” she stated.

Today, a youngster who was part of that group of girls testified in the murder trial.

“He came up from behind us and he shoved [Boy B’s girlfriend] into the road and asked, ‘could you go any slower?'” she recalled in a police statement shown to the jury.

Mr Dockerty allegedly shouted them names and got off his bike, prompting her to exclaim, “Why are you fronting kids?”

“We watched him get off his bike and go into someone’s house… it was evident he,” the witness claimed after seeing Mr Dockerty cycle away.

“The summary comes to an end.”