In a huge crackdown, police bust down the door and lead the man out barefoot.

Footage from searches across the region targeting crack and cocaine gangs shows the moment a man was apprehended yesterday.

The moment cops in riot gear target a residence is captured on tape.

They crash through the front entrance with a battering ram after the signal is given, crying “police.”

A man is led out of the property in handcuffs by police minutes later. The 44-year-old male is barefoot and wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.

He was one of 25 persons arrested in searches across Warrington and Merseyside yesterday.

According to the MEN, the raids are part of Campaign Spartans, Cheshire Constabulary’s “biggest operation to disrupt serious and organized crime” ever.

370 officers raided 28 houses spanning Merseyside, Warrington, and Greater Manchester yesterday morning in an attempt to unearth suspected county lines drug networks.

Three properties in Merseyside were targeted, as were 16 in Warrington, nine in Salford, and one in Birmingham.

There were two men and one woman arrested in Merseyside, 14 males arrested in Warrington, six men and one woman arrested in Greater Manchester, and one guy arrested in Birmingham.

The 25 people arrested, who range in age from 19 to 55, are currently being interrogated on suspicion of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

During the searches, drugs, cash, automobiles, watches, clothing, and mountain bikes were all seized.

In the eight months leading up to the raids, undercover police and investigators from the Serious and Organized Crime Unit gathered evidence.

“The investigation that has led to today has been quite thorough,” said Detective Superintendent Simon Draco, the lead on Serious and Organized Crime for Cheshire Constabulary.

“Detectives have worked hard to obtain evidence and have carried out this operation using a variety of covert investigation techniques and community information.

“This isn’t something that just happens; it’s the conclusion of an eight-month investigation by my officers to gather evidence and bring us to this point.

“Today’s strike action is the largest single operation targeting those suspected of being involved in organized criminal activity.

“The investigation focused on Warrington and people suspected of traveling there from Greater Manchester and Merseyside.”