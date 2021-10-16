In a Houston bar ambush, a police officer was killed and two deputies were injured by a gunman.

At around 2.15 a.m., deputies were on patrol at the 45 North Bar and Lounge on the 4400 block of the North Freeway near Crosstimbers. When they responded to a noise outside on Saturday early, they mistook it for a robbery.

A battle with one suspect was interrupted, according to Houston Police Department (HPD) executive assistant chief James Jones, when someone else used a rifle to start fire behind the officers.

One deputy was wounded in the back, while another was injured in the foot, according to Herman.

“I left my third deputy here in the hospital,” he added, according to ABC 13. “It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve done in my career.”

A person of interest has been apprehended, albeit it is unclear if he or she is a witness or a suspect.

