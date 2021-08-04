In a house filled with buckets of urine and feces, a woman was discovered living with her mother’s body.

According to authorities, a woman in Arkansas was detained after she was discovered living with her mother’s mummified body while collecting the latter’s disability payments after her death.

Geanee Pike, 54, was arrested when police discovered her at her Lincoln home with the body of her 73-year-old mother, Gloria Pike. During a search of the premises, officers discovered a body wrapped in newspapers on a bed next to Gaenee’s room. Authorities stated the house was in “deplorable living conditions” and had no running water. According to 5 News, they discovered human feces and urine accumulated in buckets and jugs throughout the house.

Gloria’s brother, who lives next door, reported her missing in July 2021, and the inquiry began. Gloria, he claimed, had stage four breast cancer and had not been seen since August 2020.

Officers spoke with Geanee after many fruitless attempts to locate Gloria, who stated that her mother was not missing but was staying with an unknown friend at an unknown place. Geanee, on the other hand, refused to allow the cops to search her home. According to Arkansas Online, she also denied having access to Gloria’s bank account or check card.

The unexpected finding was revealed while the detectives were carrying out the search warrant they had acquired to look into the financial identity fraud. Geanee apparently admitted that her mother died of natural causes at the end of 2020 after the body was discovered. She also informed the cops that she didn’t report it since she merely wrapped herself in a blanket.

Geanee continued to use Gloria’s social security disability money placed into her account every month following her death, according to investigators. Geanee, on the other hand, informed the cops that her mother owed her money and had promised to pay it back when she got her disability checks.

Geanee is facing various charges, including financial identity fraud and exploitation of a body, according to the police. Gloria’s body was taken to the hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.