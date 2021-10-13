In a horrifying chat, a man volunteered to teach a 14-year-old girl how to kiss.

A “lonely” electrician promised a 14-year-old girl that he would be her “big brother” and teach her how to kiss because he thought he was sending her messages.

Gregory Horrobin allegedly informed the ‘girl’ that he would teach her how to perform a sex act on him if she touched herself to keep him satisfied.

Horrobin, 39, was actually conversing with a lady posing as a youngster as part of an organization that tracks down men who wish to sexually exploit minors.

Horrobin, of Stoneygate Lane, Appley Bridge, arranged for the ‘girl’ to meet up with him at his home after exchanging several sexual texts and urging her not to notify her mother.

Members of the paedophile hunter group arrived at his house instead of a 14-year-old girl, ready to broadcast their confrontation with him on social media, but Horrobin had “saw sense” and backed out of the plan, so he was not present when he arrived.

Horrobin was arrested and charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to induce a youngster to participate in sexual action after the hunters reported the chats to the police.

Shelley Robinson, a member of the Fleetwood Enforcers paedophile hunter group, created a bogus profile under a different name on the Tagged social media site in May 2020, according to prosecutor Emma Kehoe.

The profile was created under the guise of a teenager from Blackpool, and it received a reply from Horrobin, who listed his age and location on his page.

“That original message that he sent was ‘how’s it going and there wasn’t a response,’” Ms Kehoe explained.

“I didn’t get a response, so I sent another message saying, ‘Hi, would you like to chat, I believe I’ve spoken to you previously.’

“She expressed her skepticism, stating that she had only recently joined.”

“She stated unequivocally that she is just 14 years old and from Blackpool, and he stated that her age was not an issue.”

Horrobin began the conversation by inquiring what school year she was in and telling her about his job before asking for her phone number to converse on.