In a horrific Snapchat rant, a teen rapist’s hate-filled face is captured.

This is the perverted youngster who raped a 13-year-old girl’s face, which is full with hatred.

Shaun Bennett, a “very dangerous” man, assaulted his vulnerable victim in the woods just weeks after meeting her online.

When she went to the police, the 15-year-old subjected her to a second sex attack and threatened her on Instagram.

When he was 18, a judge sentenced him to seven and a half years in prison, calling him “utterly despicable and terrible.”

Bennett voluntarily attended an interview, so Merseyside Police stated they didn’t have a mugshot of him.

However, thanks to a foul-mouthed Snapchat video, we can now see the sexual predator’s face and hear his enraged diatribe.

Bennett allegedly recorded the video in reaction to another youngster accusing him of being a rapist, according to The Washington Newsday.

He screams and uses a homophobic slur in the expletive-filled video, which we have edited.

“Get Liverpool right now, lad, I’m telling you, get f*****g Liverpool right now!” he cries.

Bennett, formerly of Liscard, Wallasey, but now of Bishopgate Street, Wavertree, exacerbated to the pain of his victim by denying any wrongdoing for over two years.

He finally pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration just a week before his trial, and four days before his 18th birthday in September.

A court, on the other hand, claimed the heinous adolescent had exhibited no remorse, had a “misogynistic approach to young ladies,” and “finds it amusing to disturb someone.”

Bennett had previously been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl when he was 14, for which he received a 12-month referral order in 2018.

He was apprehended with a knife in 2019. He was given a Youth Rehabilitation Order for possessing a bladed article, common assault, and battery.

He befriended his 13-year-old victim online that summer.

Prosecutor Ben Jones said the girl was out with friends one night when she met Bennett and drove to parkland in Wirral.

Despite her rejection of his sexual approaches, he led her into the woods, pressed her against a wall, and tried to pull her pants down.

It was a “well planned” and “horrific” attack, according to Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC.

