In a horrific daytime heist, a woman was held up at knifepoint.

The woman, in her 40s, was strolling on Liverpool Road North when she was robbed by a man wielding a knife around 11.45 a.m. on Monday.

He took her handbag before fleeing the scene on a scrambler motorcycle.

The bike was being ridden by a second person and was heading towards Mill Lane, according to reports.

According to Lancashire Police, the woman was unharmed throughout the incident, and they are now seeking for information.

“We were called about a report of a robbery in Burscough,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information should call 101 and mention log 0839 from July 12.”