In a horrific attack, a lone cashier was sprayed with an unknown liquid.

In a terrifying incident, a hooded thief splashed an unknown chemical across a cashier’s chest.

In January, Lynne Bosanquet attacked Carol Rimmer at the Waterloo Post Office on Lorne Road, while her then-partner Nicholas Bolan blocked the shop’s entrance to prevent anyone from entering.

The two went to the post office to steal money to feed their heroin addictions, but they were apprehended almost immediately.

The spray used by Bosanquet on Ms Rimmer was later identified as PAVA, a substance similar to pepper spray, but this was not confirmed for several hours.

A judge at Liverpool Crown Court today slammed the duo for the psychological pain they were believed to have inflicted on their victim by directing an unknown liquid towards her.

According to prosecutor Phillip Astbury, lockout restrictions in place on the day of the incident meant that the post office operated on a one-in, one-out strategy, with clients queuing outside.

Bolan blocked the entrance shortly after Bosanquet entered shortly before lunchtime, when the post office was due to close. Bosanquet then walked up to the cashier’s desk, her face hidden behind a hood and sunglasses. Mr. Astbury explained: “She sprayed the victim with a liquid from a black aerosol as she leaned around the perspex screen.

“The liquid splashed all over her chest. She didn’t know what it was.” She snatched up a bag of coins worth roughly £100, and the two bolted.

Bolan was then pursued by two members of the public, who were able to assist police in locating him, while Bosanquet was found shortly after at his home on Sharples Crescent.

She was discovered with two heroin wraps on her person and an aerosol tucked down her pants. She also assaulted a detention officer at the police station shortly after her arrest.

The 49-year-old has 48 prior convictions for 107 offenses, the majority of which are related to theft and robbery.

Bosanquet’s lawyer, Charlie Lander, said that addiction had plagued her for most of her life, driving her to crime.

He stated, "This woman has been wrecked by drugs. Because of them, her children have been taken away from her. She has worked in a custodial setting."