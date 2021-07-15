In a horrible bus stop rant, a stranger threatens a teenage girl because she “smiled at him.”

A man confronted a teenage girl at a bus stop and threatened to “haul her up the road” with his Audi, leaving her “shaken.”

On Tuesday, July 13, a man driving a black automobile stopped on Church Road in Haydock and approached a 17-year-old who was waiting at a bus stop.

According to Merseyside Police, the man, who is described as “white, in his 40s, and of stocky build,” accused the adolescent of “smiling at him” and then threatened her before driving away in his car.

A woman claimed the man approached the teen and shouted aggressively, “who you snarling at?” in a post to a local Facebook page. You scumbag! You f***ing dog, I’ll pull you up this f***ing road!”

The adolescent was “shaken but not physically wounded,” according to the police, who are now seeking for information.

“We are looking for information after a female was intimidated in Haydock on Tuesday 13 July,” Merseyside Police stated in a statement.

