In a home where mice ‘run riot,’ a family is surrounded by mice.

A mother stated that she is in “severe discomfort.” “after five months of living with mice in her home

Abbey Darlington, her partner, and their baby have been living in their New Brighton home since August, and they claim they’ve been surrounded by mice the entire time.

Abbey, 23, of Albert Street, told The Washington Newsday that she “wants to go” since she is seeing symptoms of the mice on a daily basis.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “The mice are causing me and my partner a lot of grief because we’re new parents with a three-month-old baby, and every time we want to use our kitchen to eat, make the baby’s bottle, or do anything else, there’s evidence of mice – whether it’s food eaten from the cupboards and drawers or food left on the side.

“Seeing the mice or their droppings almost every day is generating all kinds of anxiety and making us want to relocate, which we really don’t want to do after spending so much money on the house.”

The 23-year-old said she tried putting tinfoil in holes visible to her throughout the house to keep mice away, but it “hasn’t worked.”

Riverside manages Abbey’s property, which she argues hasn’t done enough to keep the residence free of mice.

She claims that when she reported the problem, the housing association urged her to contact Environmental Health, which she did, only to be directed to a pest control number that demanded a £90 fee and offered “no assurance of getting rid” of the mice.

“I contacted my landlord, and all they told was to call Environmental Health, which I did,” the new mother explained.

“Environmental Health then gave me a phone number to call for pest control, which costs £90 and isn’t guaranteed to get rid.”

The Wirral woman said she talked to her neighbors who had been on the street for longer to see if they had ever had similar problems.

“We’ve barely been here five months, so I asked my next-door neighbors if they’ve ever had any difficulties, and they said they have,” Abbey explained.”

