In a holiday hotel, a man allegedly discovers poo-stained sheets and filthy women’s underwear.

Due to their “vile” lodgings, a 42-year-old British man and his family were compelled to leave their stay at a Pontins holiday park in Wales over two weeks ago.

The Birmingham Mail said that Peter Ashman, of Oldbury, and his family had planned to stay at the Prestatyn Sands Holiday Park for four days and three nights on Aug. 20, but they discovered poo-stained sheets beneath a staircase and a pair of women’s underpants under a bed.

The coach driver was cited as saying, “When we were wiping under the bed, there discovered a pair of soiled women’s underwear, which suggested that the cleaner had not been cleaning under the bed.”

He explained, “I put the underpants in a carrier bag, which I later presented to the manager.”

Under the self-catering apartment’s external stairs, Ashman claimed, there were poo-stained linens.

“There was a foul odor. The £249 ($342) cabin was “dated and disgusting,” according to Ashman.

“My partner had brought wipes to wash the surfaces because of [COVID-19], and they turned up black,” he claimed.

Ashman further reported that the clubroom of the chalet had a sticky carpet, no functional kettle, and no utensils or bowls. Furthermore, he described the sofa bed as “torn” and “filthy.”

He explained, “I have a poor back and couldn’t sleep on the sofa or bed since it was too unpleasant.”

“The stairwell wasn’t safe; it was slick, and the railings were rusted to shreds. The outside of the chalet was dirty, as if it hadn’t been cleaned in a long time,” Ashman continued.

Ashman apparently presented the matter to the management of the holiday park, who then handed him a “guests solution form.”

“He didn’t provide me with another room. We gave them an opportunity to fix it, but they stated there was nothing they could do because they were overbooked and that we should file a complaint with their customer service department,” Ashman said.

The family left without receiving a refund and paid £395 ($540) for two nights at a campsite.

Ashman is now requesting a reimbursement for the money he spent on him, his girlfriend Kimberley Bevin, 39, and her two children, Leland, 13, and Alex, 11. He is also said to have reported the event to trading standards.

“This facility is filthy; where has all the money gone? You’d assume that because of [COVID-19], a large company like Pontins would have stricter standards, but they didn’t. Brief News from Washington Newsday.