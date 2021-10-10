In a hit-and-run police chase, a woman was knocked down by the driver.

During a police chase, a woman was struck down on the street.

On Sunday about 1 a.m., police patrols noticed a grey Honda moving at a high speed and began pursuing it.

During the chase, the Honda collided with a woman walking near the Sleepers Hill and Breckfield Road North intersection in Anfield.

After that, the Honda sped away from the scene.

The cop came to a halt in the pursuit and provided first aid to the woman until an ambulance arrived.

She was then rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for significant but non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by police, the Honda’s driver, a 38-year-old Bromborough man, was detained on suspicion of causing harm by dangerous driving.

He’s been brought into custody and will be interrogated by police.

The incident-related road closures have already been lifted.

“We have detained a man following an accident in Everton this morning,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday (Sunday 10 October).

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is requested to contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk, with reference 21000702924, on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.