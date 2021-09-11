In a hit-and-run, an elderly man was gravely hurt after being knocked from his mobility scooter.

The 88-year-old man was hit by a motorcycle on Lower House Lane in Widnes at around 12.27pm and was brought to hospital for treatment.

The motorcycle rider, who was riding a blue Piaggio Beverley scooter, and another man riding a fluorescent yellow Raptor quad bike fled the scene.

Lower House Lane has been closed to traffic, and vehicles are advised to avoid the area.

As officers continue their search for individuals responsible, a police aircraft has been spotted.

Witnesses stated the retiree had just returned from Asda with his groceries, and that the scooter was’mangled’ following the accident.

“These quads and bikes are out of control!” one individual exclaimed. In that location, I’m always dragging it throughout the playing fields! It was only a matter of time before something like this occurred!”

“I had two quads behind me yesterday, which was alarming, one shot over Prescot Bridge and the other sped up towards the observatory,” another added. I pulled over to the bus stop because I was afraid to drive.”

Anyone who may have observed the crash or may have information is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 and mention IML 1082550, or report it on their website.

Anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting it through the Crimestoppers website.