In a hit-and-run, a man on a scooter was gravely injured.

After being knocked down in a hit-and-run yesterday night, a guy is in critical condition.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was riding his scooter down Picton Road in Wavertree when he was struck by a car.

On Wednesday, October 20, about 10.20 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to the area.

With head injuries, the man was rushed to the hospital and is currently in a serious but stable state.

Following the hit-and-run, Merseyside police are seeking information and witnesses.

A white VW SUV is reported as the vehicle that fled the site of the accident.

Detectives are investigating CCTV and speaking with witnesses as part of their investigation.

Sergeant Steve Smith of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit commented: “We’d like to touch with you as soon as possible to confirm the circumstances and speak with the driver of this car.

“Come forward if you observed the collision or were passing by and saw anything that could help us identify the car involved. I’m particularly interested in speaking with a pedal biker who was in the vicinity at the time of the crash and witnessed it.

“Please contact us on (0151) 777 5747, email: [email protected], or via @MerPolCC on Twitter, or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 21000730784, if you witnessed the incident or have any CCTV, dashcam, or other evidence.”

