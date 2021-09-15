In a hit-and-run, a 24-year-old woman admits to killing a proud NHS worker.

A hit-and-run driver has admitted to killing a valued NHS worker.

During an appearance at Liverpool Crown Court, Lucy Ashton admitted causing Jennifer Dowd’s death by careless driving and failing to halt at the scene of the incident.

On Lunt Road in Sefton Village, the 24-year-old was driving a Ford Focus when she collided with Jennie, an NHS worker riding her bicycle.

Jennie was sent to hospital after the incident, which occurred at 8.45 a.m. on September 27 last year outside the Punchbowl pub.

She was rushed to Aintree University Hospital before being moved to the Walton Centre, where she died nine days later.

On Tuesday, Ashton, of Lunt Road, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to both counts brought against her by Judge David Aubrey, QC.

The case was postponed until October 5, when Ashton will be sentenced, and he was released on bond until then.

Jennie’s family, including her father, Bootle MP Peter Dowd, said in a poignant tribute that “she made an unforgettable mark on everyone she met.”

The loving wife and daughter was “on a bright career path in the NHS” and “worked vociferously for equality and fair representation in many professions,” according to the statement.

Jennie was a senior project manager at the Royal Liverpool Hospital when she died, and her coworkers claimed she “always put people and patients at the center of all she did.”

“During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown earlier this year, Jennie was happy to be part of a team that launched out a testing initiative for homeless individuals in Merseyside, which resulted in over 60 people being put on HIV and Hepatitis C treatment plans,” her family stated.

“Jennie enjoyed the outdoors and spent as much time with her young nieces as she could,” they continued.

Finley Nichols, Jennie’s godson, began raising funds in her honor in July after “finding it pretty difficult to grieve.”

Finley had been growing his hair down to his waist before getting it chopped off and donated the hair to the Little Princess Trust. “The summary has come to an end.”