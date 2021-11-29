In a historic city center structure, a £20 million ‘influencer’ hotel is finally due to open.

This week, a decision will be made on plans to turn a historic Liverpool City Centre building into a £20 million hotel, with design input from ‘influencers.’

The Fattal Group had previously received approval from the city’s planning commission to convert the Gostins Building on Hanover Street into a 207-room hotel.

The business intends to rename the structure Nyx Hotel.

The company, which describes itself as a “lifestyle concept” hotel brand on its website, already operates hotels in cities such as Milan, Tel Aviv, and Bilbao.

The concept entails constructing a two-story roof top expansion to the eight-story building, which was built in the early twentieth century for surgical equipment manufacturer Aryton & Saunders Co Ltd.

The hotel scheme received planning clearance in December 2020, subject to the signature of a Section 106 agreement outlining how much the developer will contribute to community projects as part of the plans.

That agreement is now ready to be signed, but due to the amount of time that has passed since the original report was presented to the planning committee, it requires new approval.

The decision will be decided during the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, with officers proposing that the proposals be approved once more.

The Gostins Building, a remarkable structure in the city center, is currently vacant after tenants in a discreet shopping arcade on the lower levels left a few years ago.

“The change of use to hotel accommodation provides an effective use of this city centre site, which will help to serve Liverpool’s growing tourist industry while refurbishing an important historic building back to its former glory,” according to a document included with Fattal’s original planning application.

“The proposals are in keeping with the neighborhood and contribute to the overall quality of the city center environment.”

“The rooftop extension adds a sophisticated aspect to the existing structure and helps to weave together the historic and modern components that are prevalent in the area.”

“All of the building’s proportions, materiality, and character are preserved, and any changes to the existing elevations are reversible and adaptable to future alteration.””

