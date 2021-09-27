In a hilarious viral video, a parrot dances to Rick Ross.

Even some humans have difficulty dancing in time to music, but this parrot is more than capable of grooving to Rick Ross.

With a video showing his sister’s parrot dancing to Rick Ross’s High Definition, Reddit user “Nachoswithsteeze” received over 61,000 votes in less than a day.

While his sister was abroad, the Redditer was keeping an eye on his sister’s sun conure parrot and decided to send the humorous footage.

“Sister requested if I could keep an eye on her bird while she was away. He captioned the clip, “Told her the neighbors were complaining about loud music and sent her this,” as he posted it to the popular Subreddit “aww”â€”home of all things cute on the internet.

The parrot is perched on the owner’s sister’s leg in the video, with Rick Ross playing in the background. As it boobed its head in tune and even chirped along now and again, the parrot is enjoying it just as much as any good Rick Ross fan.

The parrot is a “nice little bird and incredibly smart,” according to the Reddit user, but he’s “loud as an mf, especially when my sister isn’t there.”

“When my sister is around, he’s fun to visit and sociable, but I wouldn’t want to own one,” he continued.

This particular parrot may have some great moves, but it is far from the only bird who enjoys music. In reality, research suggests that parrots enjoy music and are the only animals, aside from humans and possibly elephants, to move in time with the beats.

Dr. Aniruddh Patel and his colleagues at the Neurosciences Institute in San Diego confirmed in 2009 that parrots, like humans, dance to the beat of their own music.

Snowball, another internet-famous dancing parrot, rose to celebrity in 2007 after dancing to the Backstreet Boys on YouTube. They discovered that when the, Snowball didn't just settle into a pattern, but actually adjusted to a new one.