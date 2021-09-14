In a hilarious online trend, cats recall being worshipped in Ancient Egypt.

In today’s world, cat videos are all over the internet, but a new fad is transporting felines back to a time before the internet.

According to TikTok, cats are being reminded of a time in ancient Egypt when they were more than simply house pets, a time when they were revered as gods. Owners appear to be putting their pets into a trance with the help of a famous TikTok ringtone.

The craze started in August, when Portuguese TikTok user @juliusscesar uploaded the sound of an ancient Egyptian flute called a Ney, according to Know Your Meme.

Since then, the video has received over two million views, prompting a slew of videos featuring the sound on Portuguese TikTok.

@nathaliabbq coupled the sound with a cat for the first time just one day after the first post, writing: “They claim cats were treated as gods in ancient Egypt, so I put on the sound of their purported flute.” Her cat appeared to be enthralled by the sound, staring intently at it in the video.

In the month following, the fad has expanded to TikTok accounts all across the world, resulting in some hilarious videos.

@crazycris94, a TikTok user, posted a video four days ago. With a video of their cat reacting to the music, they received over five million likes. As it froze, the cat’s ears pricked up, and it stared intently at the camera, almost as if in a trance.

@crazycris94Princess Julius “2” Tittie Kitty Cat original

@boleshuli’s cat, on the other hand, took a different approach, appearing to fully embody its previous life and attracting comparisons to godlike appearances. In the slow-mo video, its fur is blowing in the wind as it stared deeply into the camera. “Bro, I think my cat is still an ancient god,” wrote the owner, as the video gained over 2.9 million likes.

@boleshulibow down you peasants #fypγ· #foryou #foryoupage #cat #trendingβ¬ som original – Julius π“π² π­πππ ±π΄π

Cats may believe or appear to be revered as a result of the trend, but this isn’t entirely accurate.

According to historians, cats were regarded highly in ancient Egypt,. This is a condensed version of the information.