In a helicopter crash, 13 people were killed, including India’s top military commander and his wife.

Officials from the Indian air force reported 13 people were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, including the country’s top military commander, General Bipin Rawat, and his wife.

The accident happened in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. When the helicopter crashed, there were fourteen people on board. Thirteen individuals were killed, with only Group Captain Varun Singh surviving. He is currently receiving treatment in a military hospital.

The crash killed Rawat, 63, and his wife. He was the Indian military’s first chief of defense staff. His principal responsibility was to modernize the army, navy, and air force. He was the first person to hold the position, which was established in 2019. He was the military’s highest-ranking official.

Rawat had survived a different helicopter crash in the northeast Indian state of Nagaland in 2015.

Members of the military were devastated by his death, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Rawat “served the country with extraordinary courage and diligence.”

The helicopter departed an airforce base and was on its way to the army defense services academy when it “met with a tragic accident,” according to a tweet from the air force.

Locals were seen scrambling to recover remains from the wreckage and a column of smoke billowing from the wrecked plane in photos taken at the disaster site.

The cause of the helicopter’s accident is presently unknown.

Rawat, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made a significant contribution to upgrading the country’s military forces. “His strategic thoughts and perspectives were remarkable,” Modi stated.

Archrival In a tweet, Pakistan’s army head, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, expressed his sympathies over the “tragic death” of Rawat and his wife.

According to the Air Force, an investigation into the accident has been ordered.

He previously served as the army’s chief of staff, as well as commanding forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir and along the Chinese border. He had previously served in counterinsurgency operations.

Rawat was in charge of Indian “surgical strikes” into Myanmar in 2015, when para-commandos were sent in to combat Naga insurgents who had ambushed and murdered Indian forces.

In 2017, he gave a heroism medal to an army commander who handcuffed a civilian to the front of his jeep in Kashmir, where Indian control is being challenged by insurgents. The incident provoked internal debate. This is a condensed version of the information.