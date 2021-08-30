In a heated conversation about Afghanistan, GMB Sean Fletcher attacks the minister.

Sean Fletcher went on a rage-filled rant on Good Morning Britain today, criticizing the government’s lack of leadership during the Afghan evacuation.

When Sean and his co-host Charlotte Hawkins were interviewing minister James Cleverly, things got heated.

Mr Cleverly stated that the government began evacuations in April and that people were advised to leave Afghanistan beginning in April.

Sean and Charlotte, on the other hand, highlighted the symptoms of mayhem outside Kabul airport, as well as the fact that an estimated 1,000 people who are eligible to travel to the UK have been left behind.

“I will agree with you on one issue here, I am really proud of the military, I am incredibly proud of the government employees who have evacuated so many people….without any leadership,” Sean stated.

“It must be extremely difficult to operate in a team when there is minimal leadership and the leadership that does exist is playing catch-up.”

Mr Cleverly attempted to butt in and stop Sean from speaking, but Sean persisted and brought up the instance of Pen Farthing, who had offered refugees seats on his jet but had been denied permission to take them.

Sean inquired as to why this had been permitted, but Mr Cleverly deflected the topic by stating that the UK had begun evacuating individuals in the Spring and had chartered flights to do so.

“What you stated is a nice soundbite, but it’s extremely unjust and inaccurate,” he continued.

Sean’s takedown of the minister was applauded by the audience.

“Without any leadership…go Sean!!!” Fi exclaimed.

” @SeanFletcherTV is on Fire today – He needs to present @GMB more often,” Angela said.

“Go on @SeanFletcherTV#gmb,” Mrs Jo Brown said.

“Great interview by @SeanFletcherTV this morning,” Charlotte said. “Get him on more.”