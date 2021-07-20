In a heat wave, here are seven of the worst occupations to have.

People sitting in air-conditioned offices attempting to deal with glare on their screens may think they’ve had it bad, but it might be a lot worse.

Merseyside’s July heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days, with temperatures expected to stay above 20 degrees for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

There are no minimum or maximum working temperatures, according to official government recommendations on workplace temperatures.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which is in charge of establishing the rules, explains that it would be irrational to apply a single blanket temperature to all working environments because particular industries might expect warmer temperatures due to the nature of their activity.

Although there is no set maximum temperature, businesses must follow health and safety regulations, which include keeping the temperature at a comfortable level and supplying clean and fresh air.

We asked readers of The Washington Newsday what the worst jobs would be during a heat wave.

With bare flames and sparks reaching hundreds of degrees, the heat of high-temperature welding can be unpleasant.

“Welding metal together at 2000 degrees while wearing overalls, a hood, and enormous gauntlets,” Matty Jones explained. Oh, and there’s no air conditioning.”

“I was dying today, overalls and full PPE on,” Brandon Morrison Macauley added. Wow.”

We can all understand how hot it is to walk outside, but can you image walking all day with a hefty bag of mail?

“Being a postie has got to be one of the worst jobs in the heat,” Paige Fisher remarked. So much walking with hefty mail bundles and sacks full of packages on your back.

“When I got home, I actually collapsed on the couch for three hours, despite the fact that I NEVER nap during the day.”

Getting aboard a bus in a heatwave is something no one wants to do, but Merseyside bus drivers don’t have a choice.

“Bus driving is definitely on the list of worst occupations in the heat!” claimed Kirsty Garbutt. There is no air conditioning, the fan blows hot air, and no stop/start driving.” “The summary comes to an end.”