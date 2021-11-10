In a heartwarming video call, Emma Raducanu gives a personal message to Liverpool tennis aspirants.

Emma Raducanu has sent a heartfelt message of good luck to the young tennis hopefuls competing in Liverpool this week – the event that launched her career.

The 18-year-old won the US Open without dropping a set earlier this year, becoming the youngest British woman to win a major tennis tournament since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

That stunning victory came five years after she won her first ranking event, an ITF Under-18 tournament at Wavertree Tennis Centre in 2015, when she was just 13 years old!

Emma has also sent a video greeting to the kids who are participating this week.

She stated, ” “Hello, everyone. It’s Emma on the other end of the line. I simply wanted to wish you all the best of luck at the Liverpool International Junior Championships this week.

“You may be surprised to learn that I won my first ever ITF tournament the week before my 13th birthday. I had a fantastic time there, and I hope you do as well. Best of luck, and have a good day out there.” Hundreds of junior tennis players from all over the UK applied to compete in the popular junior event, which sees athletes compete for their first official International Tennis Federation points – perhaps the first step toward a successful tennis career.

And the tournament sets off two weeks of intense action, as Tennis Europe takes place at the same location in Wavertree, with under-14s from all around Europe competing.

Amy McMahon of the Palmerston Tennis Club, who has already advanced to the quarter-finals, is one local teenager who is already making significant progress.

Anders Borg, the tournament director, said: “It’s fantastic to have the International Junior event back in Liverpool, and I’m ecstatic to see young people like Amy from Widnes taking the first steps toward places like Emma’s.

“Councils all over the UK are screaming for these kind of events to be held in their cities, and we’ll be working closely with David Hardman and his staff at Liverpool Tennis Centre to provide local players an opportunity to compete in the tournament and to grow tennis participation in Liverpool in general.”

