In a head-on collision with a van, a 17-year-old boy perished just days into his Thai vacation.

An inquest heard that a boy once coached by Gareth Southgate sadly perished in a motorbike crash after colliding head-on with a van just a day into his lads’ holiday in Thailand.

Anthony Ryan, 17, visited the vacation destination after his boss Jonathan Bond invited him on an all-expenses-paid trip in January 2019.

Anthony ‘wanted to race’ down a slope and began to’swerve left to right’ before the fatal crash on January 24, according to Bradford Coroner’s Court.

The couple had only been in Thailand for a day when they chose to rent motorcycles just hours before the accident.

Jonathan rented the bikes with his license because Anthony didn’t have his temporary license yet, according to the court.

Anthony, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, was riding a Honda Zoomer-X downhill with Jonathan following close behind when he lost control of the bike in the rain.

At roughly 20 mph, he swerved into an oncoming minivan and was tossed across the road, smashed glass and debris scattered across the road, according to the court.

Despite the fact that emergency personnel arrived within minutes, Anthony died from his injuries at Patong Hospital a short time later.

Anthony ‘wilfully rode the bike without appropriate care before colliding with a minivan driver,’ according to Thai police, before his untimely death at around 9 p.m. that evening.

Jonathan, who met Anthony when he relocated to Cornwall, first stated that he “didn’t want to ride a bike at all,” but subsequently conceded that “at the end of the day, it’s my responsibility.”

“I didn’t want to ride a motorcycle in Thailand,” Jonathan explained.

“Everyone makes errors.

“I’m not trying to point the finger at Anthony, but he was swerving left to right. I told him he needed to quit.

“I told you to stop doing that, mate, because I don’t know these roads.

“I saw the front of the minibus when the incident happened, and I hurried back to Anthony. There was trash all over the place.

“It was simply terrible.

“At the end of the day, it’s my fault.”

Clare Wright, Anthony’s weeping mother, said she was “mad” at Jonathan since he was supposed to be “my son’s guardian” during the inquiry.

“He knew Anthony didn’t have his,” she explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”