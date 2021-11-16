In a hate crime, an Oregon man is accused of using the Grindr app to track out and attack a gay victim.

Prosecutors said an Oregon man charged with a hate crime for allegedly assaulting a gay man used the LGBTQ dating app Grindr to locate his victim.

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, was met by Daniel Andrew McGee of Springfield on July 5, according to a news statement issued by the Department of Justice on Tuesday.

McGee allegedly struck the victim with a wooden club for many minutes after entering his flat, attempting to kill him despite the man’s pleas to stop, according to authorities.

After receiving reports that someone was crying for help, police arrived at the apartment about 11:30 a.m. and discovered the victim with life-threatening head injuries, according to Oregon Live. A big piece of the victim’s scalp was missing, and he had several incisions on the sides and back of his head.

McGee, who was allegedly covered in blood when police arrived, allegedly told officers he went to the apartment because his nightmares told him he needed to kill the victim.

McGee said officials he attacked the victim with his fists and a tire thumper, according to an FBI agent.

McGee allegedly met the man on Grindr and exchanged messages with him using the screen name “st8 inquisitive” before exchanging Snapchat communications. According to Oregon Live, he wanted to make sure he and the man would be alone when they met.

Prosecutors claim he spent the weeks leading up to the attack looking for “violent anti-gay” content online. McGee, according to the complaint, searched the internet for footage of attacks on LGBTQ+ people as well as information on how to get away with murder.

He’s also accused of buying the weapon that was used in the attack on the internet.

McGee was apprehended by the FBI on Monday. McGee was ordered held in custody pending further judicial proceedings in his first court appearance, according to authorities.

Grindr is a homosexual and bisexual dating app that is predominantly used by men. It has been criticized in the past for being used in attacks against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Three teens were arrested in the United Kingdom in 2019 after they were accused of using the app to recruit guys and then subjecting them to homophobic attacks before robbing them. One of their victims said he was afraid for his life after one of them threatened him with a screwdriver.

In 2019, as well. This is a condensed version of the information.