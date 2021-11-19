In a handwritten letter to the judge, a Capitol rioter requests his release from prison.

Robert Gieswein, a defendant in the Capitol riots, urged a judge on Thursday to get him out of jail, saying he will not “make any explanations or rationalize the awful events that occurred on January 6” during the attack on the Capitol.

“The fact is that January 6 was one hectic day with numerous elements, and I will never put myself in a situation like that again,” Gieswein wrote in a handwritten letter obtained by NBC News to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Gieswein was allegedly dressed in paramilitary gear and battled with Capitol police officers while attempting to dismantle a metal barricade outside the facility on January 6 during the Capitol attack.

According to a court record, Gieswein was detained in Colorado on January 18 and faces accusations of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain authorities with a dangerous weapon.

Gieswein is also accused of destroying government property as well as entering and remaining in restricted areas with a dangerous weapon. He has entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

According to passages from his handwritten message that were published, Gieswein discussed what he would do if he was released, including caring for his puppies Aspen and Timmy.

He also expressed his desire to be exposed to many perspectives on January 6 and stated that he is trying to monitor “several news sites for insight.”

"I am not an expert on anything," he said, "but I do know it's not healthy to spend every day in here like it's Groundhog Day, with people who share your viewpoint, in the same circumstances, because we are all portrayed as one sort of person by much of the media." "It's natural for the debate to move to January 6 in this setting, and for us to look to each other for strength." Gieswein also expressed a desire to be released from prison in order to spend "time away from a bubble, and.