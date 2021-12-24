In a hair salon raid, CCTV captured prosecco-sipping robbers.

While robbing a hair salon, a career criminal and his female companion drank prosecco.

Damian Wisedale, who has 74 prior convictions for a total of 165 crimes, struck at the hair salon overnight.

During the bold raid, however, CCTV cameras caught his companion drinking sparkling wine meant for customers from a mug.

When Wisedale was apprehended three days later, police searched his residence and discovered a suspicious bottle of shampoo.

Wisedale, 40, allegedly targeted Paul Kemp Hairdressing in Warrington in the early hours of Monday, October 4th, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

At 8.20 a.m., the owner learned of the break-in and discovered his town centre salon had been looted.

He located a sleeping bag on the floor, which had been carried by the woman with Wisedale, according to CCTV evidence.

The two headed into the Sankey Street salon’s storeroom, where bungling Wisedale left his blood behind.

Wisedale stole £4,490 worth of things, including electrical equipment and “a large amount of branded hair products,” according to prosecutor Christopher Taylor.

“The female co-defendant was certainly seen drinking from a mug, which fits in with what the owner says about the bottle of prosecco and the orange juice that was taken advantage of while they were in there,” he said, adding, “The female co-defendant was certainly seen drinking from a mug, which fits in with what the owner says about the bottle of prosecco and the orange juice that was taken advantage of while they were in there.”

Three days later, officers saw Wisedale, of Lovely Lane, Warrington, acting suspiciously near his home.

Mr Taylor claimed to have “several layers of clothing” and said he had a silver tool knife, a torch, a pair of black socks, and a “skull mask” when searched.

His home was raided, and an electrical device as well as “at least one bottle of the branded hair products” were discovered.

Wisedale claimed it wasn’t him on the CCTV and that he didn’t remember being with his co-accused when questioned by police.

He claimed he had a fight with his girlfriend the day he was detained, so he left his house and took all of his belongings with him.

Wisedale initially denied burglary but later changed his plea on the first day of his trial after admitting to being equipped for stealing.

Mr Taylor said he had a “long” criminal history dating back to 1995. “The summary has come to an end.”