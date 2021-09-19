In a gruesome viral video that has been viewed 36 million times, a botfly larva burrows inside a dog.

After displaying her at-home removal of a botfly larva that burrowed inside her 14-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, a dog owner has racked up over 36 million views.

Christina Curtis-TikTok Bon’s material usually consists of funny videos of her enormous Cane Corso dogs at her West Virginia home, but this one was a little more difficult to watch.

She began the video by saying, “We have discovered that our small dog Rocco has a botfly in him.” The camera focused on a hole in the dog’s skin, which revealed something moving inside. She said, “Right now, we’re going to pull this out.”

They covered the skin with a thick layer of petroleum jelly, preventing air from entering the hole created by the botfly larvae. She explained, “I’m going to suffocate him.” The Vaseline should, in theory, block the air, forcing the fly to leave the hole to breathe, allowing the owner to simply grip and remove it.

The maggot began to bob in and out of the dog’s skin in horrifying episodes. They grasped the maggot with tweezers and pulled it when it reached far enough out after additional petroleum jelly was introduced, provoking a howl from the dog.

The procedure worked, and the maggot was left squirming on the table, as a visibly disgusted family member exclaimed, “ww.”

@lacosanostracanecorsollc

On our 14-year-old Yorkie, we detected a Botfly. “WARNING” removing it was an unpleasant experience! original sound – Christina Curtis-Bon #lacosanostracanecorso #fyp #fyp #botflyremoval

According to Curtis-Bon, Rocco’s skin was left with a gaping hole after the removal, but it quickly healed. “He is doing completely fine,” she stated in a video the next day.

She said, “His small hole is closed up,” and that they’ll take him to the vet. “However, he appears to be fantastic so far. He’s eating fine and hasn’t been licking the spot; in fact, he’s been playing a little.”

Rocco’s encounter with the botfly larvae was unpleasant, but it’s not uncommon for dogs to encounter them in the late summer and fall.

Botflies lay their eggs on grass blades, according to PetMD. This is a condensed version of the information.