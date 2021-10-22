In a ‘gruesome’ crime scene, police discover people’shackled’ in a woman’s home, one of whom is dead.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Indiana after she and her partner allegedly duct-taped two people to chairs and assaulted them in a house, with one of the victims dying, according to police.

The Evansville Courier & Press said that Heidi Kathleen Carter was charged with felony murder, rape, and mistreatment of a corpse after police discovered a dead male and a chair-bound woman inside a house at 1801 Stinson Avenue in Evansville Tuesday night.

Carter was also charged with felony counts of criminal confinement with a firearm, intimidation with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and assisting a criminal, according to a more recent report from the newspaper. Carter, who had a history of violent crimes based on records, was also charged with felony counts of criminal confinement with a firearm, intimidation with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and assisting a criminal.

She was taken to the Vanderburgh County jail and booked.

According to an affidavit, Carter met the two victims on a dating app and engaged in sexual behavior with them when Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, arrived home. Hammond is accused of becoming agitated by the situation and assaulting one of the victims with a baseball bat.

According to investigators, the couple then bound the two victims in chairs with duct tape and thrashed them for hours.

According to authorities, Hammond choked the male victim to death with a belt. According to WEHT/WTVW, the female victim survived the incident and was found tied up, shackled, and with evident injuries before being transferred to the hospital.

Sgt. Anna Gray, an Evansville police spokesperson, described the event as “gruesome.”

Carter eventually confessed to assisting Hammond in the restraint of the victims. She also allegedly brandished a gun and threatened the female victim while Hammond raped her.

Carter, on the other hand, told investigators that she merely appeared to assist Hammond in order to placate him.

After receiving a report of a suspected kidnapping and murder, officers were dispatched to the Stinson Avenue residence just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers shot Hammond after he allegedly walked out of the door in an aggressive manner while holding an object in his hand that police mistook for a weapon. Carter was discovered outside of the home beside a vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the spot.

According to investigators, Hammond was holding a piece of metal or plastic bent into the shape of a handgun. His action was dubbed "police suicide" by investigators. The woman who reported the probable murder and kidnapping to authorities had previously gone to Carter's house to help him clean it up for a "landlord inspection," but