In a GMB dispute, Kerry Katona criticizes the behavior as “nasty and filthy.”

Kerry Katona, in a GMB disagreement, calls the behavior “nasty and dirty.”

Kerry Katona was outraged today on Good Morning Britain after getting into a heated debate about a controversial topic.

Kerry, a former Atomic Kitten star, appeared on the show with Nick Ede, a popular culture critic, to debate whether it was acceptable to wee in the sea.

Nick insisted that doing so was totally acceptable, and that many people did so while on vacation at the beach.

Kerry, on the other hand, was disgusted by the practice, calling it “filthy and nasty.”

Kerry, 40, told reporters Ranvir Singh and Kate Garraway about a traumatic occurrence she had as a child.

“My mother forced me to go to the zoo when I was about three years old and urinate near the lion cage because the restrooms were too far away,” she recalled.

“And as I was weeing, a lion came along and sprayed all over me to establish his territory.

“I don’t want to go in the water and have a large fish or a shark approach me and urinate on me.”

Kate calmed her, saying that a study had been done to see if sharks were attracted to urine, and that “apparently they aren’t.”

Kerry, on the other hand, voiced concern over her children swimming in the sea.

“I’m more concerned if my young child is swimming in the sea and someone close to her starts weeing; I find it disgusting,” she said.

“As it is, we are poisoning the world; going to the bathroom and weeing takes two minutes.

“I don’t want to be in the water next to someone who is peeing.”

Nick indicated that he would never wee in the water near another person, especially a child, but that he was unconcerned about polluting the sea since “the sea is so huge and everything is diluted in a massive amount, so I think it’s fine.”