In a Georgia house fire, a young mother and her infant were killed, while the father was severely burned.

Authorities say a 24-year-old Georgia elementary school teacher and her 14-month-old daughter perished in a devastating house fire on Sunday, while the child’s father sustained severe burns.

Just after 3:30 a.m., ET, firefighters from the Cartersville Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Oakdale Drive in Bartow County.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, authorities received information that two people were stuck inside.

Firefighters arrived to find huge plumes of smoke and fire. After officers fanned the area, the woman and kid were found upstairs and escorted outside the house, where emergency services were waiting, according to the source, citing a news release from the NYPD.

The infant was confirmed dead on the scene, while her mother was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead there as well.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the father, Brady Hammonds, was transported to a burn facility. The cops did not disclose any information about his health.

Taylor Hammond was identified as the mother, and Lennon Hammond was identified as the daughter. The cause of the fire and where it started are still unknown. According to Coosa Valley News, the Bartow County Fire Department is investigating the incident.

Taylor worked at Pine Log Elementary School as a special needs pre-kindergarten paraprofessional. In a Facebook message, the Bartow County Schools expressed their sorrow over her death. Taylor Hammonds, an excellent special needs pre-kindergarten paraprofessional at Pine Log Elementary School, was described in the post as “calm, gentle, and patient.” “Her untimely death left a gaping hole in her classroom and school community that can never be filled.” “She was a young mother who loved her daughter, Lennon, above everything else,” Taylor’s friend Sharon Hibberts told the school district. “I believe her maternal instincts aided her in her relationships with the pre-kindergarten youngsters.” Taylor’s friend Jannell Atkins noted, “Taylor was extremely wonderful at what she did.” “Being a natural nurturer to these precious children and our team was the icing on the cake. Taylor adored these children as if they were her own.” Cartersville Fire Department Battalion Chief Hagen Champion told Channel 2 Action News, “It’s simply a really awful situation.”