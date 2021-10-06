In a Georgia highway shooting, a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed.

According to police, a mother and her unborn child perished in a gunshot on a Georgia highway on Tuesday.

Akeila Ware, 29, of LaGrange, Georgia, was recognized as the victim and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Doctors realized she was pregnant and determined the unborn child had perished as a result of the shooting.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) officers have launched a homicide investigation following the shooting on Highway 18.

According to a statement on the TCSO Facebook page, police and emergency services raced to the highway, near E. Drummond Road at 12:49 p.m. following r