In a garage brawl, a man was gravely injured.

An ‘altercation’ at a garage in Warrington earlier this year left a guy with critical injuries.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe might be able to help them with their investigation.

On Friday, February 19, about 4 p.m., an altercation occurred at a garage on Northwich Road.

The disturbance resulted in serious injuries to one individual, who was brought to the hospital. He has now been released from the hospital after undergoing therapy.

Police are asking for help identifying a man who could be able to assist them with their investigation.

“We know that a lot of time has elapsed since the event, but we have been working through a variety of enquiries to find individuals responsible,” Detective Constable Darren Burns said.

“As part of those investigations, we found a man who we believe can assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the man, or the man himself, should call Cheshire Police on 101 and mention IML 921223, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report it anonymously online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.