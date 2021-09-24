In a Gallup poll conducted after Texas’s abortion law was upheld, the Supreme Court’s approval rating fell to an all-time low.

According to new Gallup polling data released this week, the United States Supreme Court has the lowest popularity rating among Americans in more than 20 years of polls done by the Washington, D.C.-based analytics firm.

Gallup also discovered that a rising proportion of respondents believe the Supreme Court is “too conservative,” citing the Supreme Court’s decision to allow a controversial new abortion law to take effect in Texas as the pollsters began collecting data.

Only 40% of the 1,005 respondents polled approved of the Supreme Court, according to the poll, which was conducted between September 1 and 17. According to pollsters, the result represents a 9 percent drop from the court’s approval rating in July.

The results, according to pollsters, “have damaged Americans’ impressions of the United States Supreme Court.” “This is a new low in Gallup’s trend, which extends back to 2000, by two percentage points.”

According to past Gallup polls, the Supreme Court had a 42 percent approval rating in 2005 and 2017, and a 43 percent approval rating in 2013. Gallup stated that the Supreme Court approved the federal government’s eminent domain expansion in 2005, that the court permitted institutions to consider race in admission choices in 2016, and that the Supreme Court restricted the power of 1965’s Voting Rights Act in 2013.

Gallup pollsters indicated the Supreme Court had a 58 percent satisfaction rating as late as July 2020. Gallup has been tracking the Supreme Court’s popularity rating since the summer of 2000, when the court received its highest approval rating of 62 percent among Gallup poll respondents, the first of two times.

The court was also perceived as “too conservative” by 37 percent of respondents, a five-point increase from mid-2020 and criticism that pollsters observed was affected by respondents’ political preferences.

In recent years, Americans have been concerned about the Supreme Court’s alleged partisanship, especially given the fluctuating balance of Democrat and Republican-appointed justices. Republican presidents nominated six of the nine current Supreme Court justices, while Democrats nominated the other three.

Former President Donald Trump nominated Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett