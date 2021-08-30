In a Fred Meyer parking lot in Portland, a woman allegedly runs over and kills her husband.

A lady in Portland is accused of killing her husband by running him over in a supermarket parking lot.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement that officials rushed to the Fred Meyers parking lot on North Lombard Street on Friday night after receiving reports of an accident. Officers arrived to find a guy, subsequently identified as Thurston Harris, 48, pinned under a car.

The victim was quickly pulled from under the truck by Portland Fire and Rescue. He was, however, pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers from the North Precinct were summoned to the parking lot of a grocery store in the 6800 block of North Lombard Street on the complaint of an injury accident on August 27, 2021 at 8:54 p.m. Officers discovered an adult guy pinned behind a car. Portland Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and were able to get the victim out from under the car. According to the statement, “they determined he was deceased.”

Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit investigated the event and arrested the man’s wife, Tera Harris, 49, for intentionally running over her husband.

“After an autopsy, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Harris died from blunt force trauma to the torso and ruled his death a homicide,” police stated in a statement.

The motivation for the crime was being looked into.

According to KGW8, the accused is facing a number of accusations, including second-degree domestic violence murder and domestic violence unlawful use of a firearm. As of Sunday, the lady was still being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center, and no information about her bail status had been provided.

Meanwhile, anybody with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Steve Gandy at [email protected] or Detective Jeff Pontius at [email protected] or 503-823-0433.

A man in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu sliced his wife’s throat and ran over her earlier this year, believing she was cheating on him. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. The suspect was apprehended and charged with murder.