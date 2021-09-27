In a freak malfunction, an escalator turns into a slide, resulting in a puddle of blood.

Authorities reported an escalator malfunctioned at a Boston rail station on Sunday, sending nine people to the hospital with injuries.

Multiple units went to an incident soon after 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority’s (MBTA) Back Bay T station, according to Boston EMS.

In a tweet, the agency added, “A total of 9 persons were evacuated to surrounding hospitals with injuries considered to be minor in nature.”

September 26, 2021 — Boston EMS (@BOSTON EMS)

After the escalator malfunctioned, witnesses described a terrible sight in which victims appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

Claire Maia told CBS Boston, “This young kid at the bottom, she had half of the side of her face gone, and her ear was virtually off her head.” “And her mother was missing a section of her scalp.”

“Had to be more than minor,” Andrea Kiene wrote on Twitter in response to Boston EMS. We were on the escalator at the time. I was present when it occurred. For those two children who had to see their mother pinned under people, the fear and panic were palpable.”

When the event occurred, Eli Smith was waiting for his train, according to NBC Boston. Because of how many individuals he saw covered in blood, he immediately assumed there had been a shooting.

September 26, 2021 — Andrea Kiene (@andrea kiene)

“I went over to see because there was a lot of noise coming from this escalator, and there were like four people laying down and a puddle of blood at the end of the escalator,” Smith recalled.

Personnel at the station told Smith that the escalator’s steps flattened down like a slide. “It changed into a slide, then moved backwards, and that’s when people fell,” he explained. This is a condensed version of the information.